Luff penned a one-year, two-way contract with Los Angeles on Monday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Luff played just 18 contests with the Kings last season in which he garnered one goal, four assists and 25 shots while logg0ing 10:22 of ice time per game. In the minors with AHL Ontario, the 23-year-old winger was significantly more productive with 24 points in 30 outings. Heading into next year, Luff should compete for a spot in the 23-man roster, though he likely will have to spend some time in the minors again.