Kings' Matt Luff: Relagated to minors
Luff was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday, TSN reports.
The Kings deployed Luff for three home games from Nov. 3-8, but the rookie was never expected to assume a heavy role with the parent club. After skating for 9:13 at the top level, Luff is bound to reprise a prominent role with the AHL's Reign. We can see him returning to the NHL if and when injuries threaten the team up front.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...