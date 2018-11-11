Luff was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday, TSN reports.

The Kings deployed Luff for three home games from Nov. 3-8, but the rookie was never expected to assume a heavy role with the parent club. After skating for 9:13 at the top level, Luff is bound to reprise a prominent role with the AHL's Reign. We can see him returning to the NHL if and when injuries threaten the team up front.