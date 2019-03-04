Kings' Matt Luff: Rides seesaw back to NHL
Luff was recalled by the Kings on Monday.
Luff has been yoyoing between the AHL and NHL levels recently, returning to the top level for the Kings' upcoming two-game home stand, which begins Tuesday against Montreal. The 21-year-old winger has seven goals and 10 points in 31 appearances at the top level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...