Kings' Matt Luff: Sent down to Reign
Luff was assigned to AHL Ontario on Monday.
Luff has not recorded an NHL point since Dec. 23 and now will return to AHL Ontario where the forward has notched 12 points in nine games. The 21-year-old does not belong on any fantasy radars at the moment.
