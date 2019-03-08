Kings' Matt Luff: Sent to bus league
The Kings reassigned Luff to AHL Ontario on Friday.
Luff's demotion suggests Austin Wagner (lower body) will likely be ready to return to action Saturday against Arizona. The 21-year-old winger will return to a prominent role with Ontario, where he's racked up 21 points in 18 games this campaign.
