Kings' Matt Luff: Sent to bus league
The Kings will reassign Luff to AHL Ontario on Friday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Trevor Lewis (foot) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Bruins, so the Kings are no longer in need of Luff's services as a depth forward. The 21-year-old will return to a prominent role with AHL Ontario, where he's notched 12 points in 12 games this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...