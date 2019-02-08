The Kings will reassign Luff to AHL Ontario on Friday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Trevor Lewis (foot) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Bruins, so the Kings are no longer in need of Luff's services as a depth forward. The 21-year-old will return to a prominent role with AHL Ontario, where he's notched 12 points in 12 games this campaign.

