The Kings reassigned Luff to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Luff has suited up in just two of the past seven games for the Kings, so he'll get a chance for extra ice time in the minors with the big club heading into the All-Star break. The 22-year-old winger could be back up with the big club following the break, as he's accumulated five points in 17 NHL games this campaign.