Luff (undisclosed) wore a non-contact jersey at Sunday's practice, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Luff has missed the last six games, but he made his next step in recovery by taking the ice with the team Sunday. He'll still need to shed the non-contact sweater. The Kings' next scheduled game is Tuesday against the Ducks. However, Friday's matchup against the Golden Knights seems like a more realistic timeline.