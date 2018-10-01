Kings' Matt Luff: To begin season in AHL Ontario
Luff was assigned to AHL Ontario on Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Luff will have to wait to make his NHL debut, having been sent down to the minors in advance of the Kings' season opener later this week. Last year, Luff registered 29 points in 67 AHL contests and will need to continue showing growth in all areas of his game if he hopes to factor into the Kings' 2018-19 plans.
