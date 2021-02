Luff (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus Vegas, but he's expected to be available for Sunday's rematch with the Golden Knights, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Luff has been skating in a non-contact sweater for five days, and he appears to be on the verge of rejoining the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Knights for his next opportunity to do so. The 23-year-old winger has gone scoreless in two games this campaign.