Luff (undisclosed) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.

The specifics of the issue remain unclear, as Luff will miss his second consecutive game. The 23-year-old has only suited up in 12 games this season, supplying one goal and 16 shots across 10:20 of average ice time. With Luff sidelined again, Brendan Lemieux will re-enter the lineup on the team's fourth line for Wednesday's game.