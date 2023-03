Roy produced an assist, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Roy has a helper in each of the last four games. The defenseman's five hits were tied for his second-highest total of the season, and it was just the second time he'd logged multiple hits since the start of February. He has a career-high 23 points with 119 shots on net, 120 blocked shots, 98 hits and a plus-4 rating through 66 appearances.