Roy notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Roy has a helper in each of the last two games. The 28-year-old defenseman appears to be the Kings' first option to partner with Vladislav Gavrikov -- the duo has the potential to be a solid shutdown pairing. Roy has a bit more scoring upside between the two of them with 21 points in 64 contests, matching his career-best total from 67 outings a year ago. The 28-year-old has added 115 blocked shots, 93 hits, 115 shots on net and a plus-1 rating this season.