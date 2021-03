Roy posted a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Roy had the secondary helper on an Anze Kopitar tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Roy has picked up the pace on the scoresheet with assists in three straight games. He's at six helpers, 37 shots on net, 29 hits and 24 blocked shots with a plus-5 rating through 20 contests. Expect the Michigan native to continue to play on the second pairing.