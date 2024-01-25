Roy notched an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Roy missed Monday's game versus the Sharks to welcome his child into the world, and he got on the scoresheet in his return to action. The defenseman has five points over 11 outings this month, providing solid offense in addition to his steady defense from the second pairing. He's at 14 points, 87 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 72 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 44 contests overall.