Kings' Matt Roy: Called up to NHL
Roy was summoned from AHL Ontario on Saturday.
As noted by this official team report, Roy leads his fellow AHL Reign blueliners in scoring with eight goals and 21 assists through 45 games this season. Look for the Kings to start ushering in more prospects like the 23-year-old Roy since the team has virtually no chance of claiming a playoff berth.
