Roy notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

The 24-year-old defenseman has assists in each of his last two outings, and he's posted a plus-9 rating in his last four games. For the season, Roy has 17 points, 102 shots, 106 hits and 85 blocked shots in 61 contests. His solid non-scoring numbers could make him worth a look in deeper formats.