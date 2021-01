Roy posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Roy snagged the secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's second-period marker. The 25-year-old Roy has two assists, 10 shots on goal, nine hits and a plus-2 rating through five contests. He generated 18 points and a plus-16 rating in 70 outings last year for a Kings team that often lost -- he's a steady and physical defender with a little scoring touch.