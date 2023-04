Roy notched two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Roy snapped his 13-game point drought just in time for the playoffs. The 28-year-old defenseman is hardly a consistent scoring threat from the blue line, but he had career highs in goals (nine) and points (26) while playing in all 82 contests this season. He added 153 blocked shots, 119 hits, 135 shots on net and a plus-8 rating, so he'll likely be tasked with significant defensive assignments in the first round against the Oilers.