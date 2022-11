Roy notched an assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Roy helped out on a Sean Durzi goal to get the Kings' within one in the third period. The assist ended a three-game dry spell for Roy, who picked up five helpers in 14 outings in November. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to three goals, seven assists, 43 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-4 rating through 25 outings while logging top-four minutes.