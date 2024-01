Roy scored a goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Roy gave the Kings an early 2-0 lead with his first-period tally. The defenseman has been solid in a top-four role this season, but he's played as more of a shutdown defender alongside Vladislav Gavrikov on the second period. Roy is up to 10 points, 65 shots on net, 55 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 35 appearances.