Roy notched two assists, three shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, three hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Roy seemed to do a bit of everything for the Kings in his 23:31 of ice time Sunday. He set up the game-tying goal by Christian Wolanin as well as Adrian Kempe's game-winner, both in the third period. Roy has 11 assists, 79 shots, a plus-7 rating, 55 blocked shots and 43 hits in 30 contests this year. He's surpassed his 10-point campaign from 44 games last season, though he's yet to tally his first goal of 2021-22.