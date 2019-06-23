Kings' Matt Roy: Earns qualifying offer
Roy was given a qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Roy played the last 25 games up with the Kings, collecting six points while averaging 17:08 of ice time. The deal will be worth $832,500 in average salary that will allow him to play in the NHL and AHL. In order to prevent himself from spending time in the minors, the 23-year-old might be willing to take less money on a one-way contract.
