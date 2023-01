Roy scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Roy sank an empty-net goal, which was critical for the Kings since the Panthers countered with a tally of their own 28 seconds later. Shots are falling for Roy this season -- the defenseman has collected six goals on 86 shots for a career-high shooting percentage (7.0) -- plus he's added 10 assists, 82 hits and 97 blocked shots to mix it up in some of the ancillary categories.