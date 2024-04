Roy scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Roy is up to three points over seven contests since the start of April. The 29-year-old defenseman's tally Saturday stood as the game-winner. Roy has five goals, 25 points, 132 shots on net, 152 hits, 194 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 79 appearances this season, putting him one point shy of matching his career-best scoring total from last season.