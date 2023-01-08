Roy scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Roy's tally midway through the second period was his first in a month, though he's now picked up points in consecutive contests after going scoreless for 13 straight. The goal was the first shortie of his career -- two of his 14 points this season have come while penalty killing. The 27-year-old blueliner has added 77 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 67 hits and a plus-1 rating through 43 outings.