Kings' Matt Roy: Fires second goal
Roy scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Roy's long-range shot beat Semyon Varlamov in the third period, giving the Kings a 3-1 lead at the time. Roy has produced two goals and six points in 25 games, an identical stat line to what he had last year. The 24-year-old defenseman has added 34 hits, 40 blocked shots and 41 shots on goal in 2019-20.
