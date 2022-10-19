Roy scored two goals on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Roy produced the Kings' third-period comeback, burying goals off feeds from Brendan Lemieux and Gabriel Vilardi in a span of 4:52. This was Roy's second multi-point effort in five games this season. The 27-year-old defenseman has three goals, one helper, 12 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-2 rating while playing in a top-four role. He had a career-high 21 points in 67 outings last year, but with a lack of power-play time, it's tough to expect him to keep this scoring pace up.