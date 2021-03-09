Roy posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Roy had the secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's equalizing tally in the third period. The 26-year-old Roy hasn't found much offense in 2020-21, as he's up to five assists in 19 games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive outings, but the Michigan native's fantasy value is mainly limited to deep formats. He's contributed a plus-5 rating, 36 shots on net, 27 hits and 21 blocked shots.