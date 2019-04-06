Kings' Matt Roy: Garners helper
Roy had an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Roy is up to a goal and four helpers in 24 games this year. He's added 33 shots, 36 hits and 44 blocked shots. He's currently skating on the second pairing, but he hasn't provided much in the way of offense in his rookie year.
