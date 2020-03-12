Roy notched a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for the 24-year-old blueliner. Roy is at 18 points with 112 shots, 132 hits and 100 blocks in 70 contests this year. He also has a plus-16 rating -- the Kings have leaked goals this year, but Roy has been a steadying presence on the blue line.