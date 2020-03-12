Kings' Matt Roy: Garners power-play helper
Roy notched a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for the 24-year-old blueliner. Roy is at 18 points with 112 shots, 132 hits and 100 blocks in 70 contests this year. He also has a plus-16 rating -- the Kings have leaked goals this year, but Roy has been a steadying presence on the blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.