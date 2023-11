Roy notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Roy has an assist in two of the last three games, giving him five helpers this season. He had the secondary assist on Carl Grundstrom's shortie in the first period Thursday. Roy has held his own in a top-four role this season, adding 25 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 29 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 13 appearances.