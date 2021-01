Roy produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Roy had the secondary helper on Andreas Athanasiou's second-period tally. In 2019-20, Roy earned a respectable 18 points in 70 appearances. He added 132 hits and 100 blocked shots -- the 25-year-old blueliner has developed into a well-rounded rearguard. While he's not likely to see much power-play time, Roy can have some value as defensive depth in deeper fantasy formats.