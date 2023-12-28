Roy managed an assist, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Roy has a helper in each of the last two games after going seven contests without a point. The 28-year-old blueliner has seen steady usage in a top-four role this season, and his ability to get involved on offense should increase now that Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body) is back in the fold. Roy has nine helpers, 55 shots on net, 52 hits, 66 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 31 appearances.