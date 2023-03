Roy notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Roy has a helper in five of the Kings' six games in March, and he's also gone plus-7. The 28-year-old defenseman set up Quinton Byfield's empty-netter just after a penalty kill in the third period. Roy continues to enjoy a productive campaign with nine goals, 15 helpers, 120 shots on net, 125 blocked shots, 99 hits and a plus-6 rating through 68 contests.