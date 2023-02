Roy scored a goal and an assist on five shots, helping the Kings to a 6-5 shootout win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

The third star of the game, Roy scored a goal off a nice pass from Anze Kopitar. He would also add an assist on Anze Kopitar's goal earlier in the first period. Roy now has goals in two of his last three games as he looks to be heating up offensively. On the season, Roy has eight goals and 19 points in 57 games.