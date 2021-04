Roy was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Roy won't be available for Saturday's game versus the Sharks. There's no clear timetable for his return because we don't know whether he tested positive or was simply a close contact to an infected person. The 26-year-old has averaged nearly 20 minutes per game this year, recording nine points over 30 appearances.