Roy was the Kings' hits and blocks leader with seven and six respectively through Los Angeles' first two games.

Roy isn't expected to keep up anything close to that early pace, but he finished with over 100 hits and blocks in 2021-22 and should do so again this season if he stays healthy. He hasn't recorded a point yet in 2022-23 and the 27 year old defenseman has never been a major contributor in that regard. He set a career-high last season with 21 points in 67 contests.