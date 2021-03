Roy scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks.

Roy deposited his first goal of the year at 17:31 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The 26-year-old blueliner has eight points, 41 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 33 hits through 26 contests this season. Roy should continue to hold down a steady role among the Kings' defense corps, but his lack of scoring this year won't entice many fantasy managers.