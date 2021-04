Roy notched a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Roy had the secondary helper on an Adrian Kempe goal in the second period. The assist was Roy's first point in five games since he returned from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 26-year-old blueliner is at 10 points, 52 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 48 hits through 35 contests as a second-pairing defenseman.