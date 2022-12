Roy recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Roy has two helpers in his last three games. He's still yet to get on the scoresheet in consecutive contests, but he's providing decent offense from the blue line. The 27-year-old is up to three goals, eight assists, 48 shots on net, 37 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in 27 appearances while playing in a top-four role.