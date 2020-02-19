Roy posted an assist, four shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 19:20 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Roy doesn't stack the scoresheet. He only has 16 points through 60 games, but he's a strong defender with a 56.9 Corsi For percentage, 105 hits and 85 blocked shots. He's only averaging 17:48 of ice time per game, and he won't see an uptick due to Alec Martinez's trade to the Golden Knights, as the two play on opposite sides of the blue line.