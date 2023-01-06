Roy recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Roy set up defense partner Sean Durzi's goal in the second period. The helper ended a 13-game point drought for Roy, who added 29 hits, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over that scoreless stretch. The 27-year-old defenseman has 13 points, 75 shots on net, 79 blocks, 66 hits and a minus-2 rating through 42 contests this season. He's on track for a career year on offense despite a near-complete lack of power-play time.