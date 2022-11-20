Roy logged a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Roy had the secondary helper on a Trevor Moore goal in the third period. Through 10 outings in November, Roy has earned four helpers and added 16 shots on net. The 27-year-old does a little bit of everything from his top-four role on the Kings' blue line. He's up to nine points, 39 shots, 39 blocked shots, 29 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 21 appearances.