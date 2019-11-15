Kings' Matt Roy: Notches helper in win
Roy produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Roy's assist came on Adrian Kempe's equalizing goal late in the third period. The 24-year-old defenseman has three points, 34 blocked shots and 29 hits through 19 contests this season. Roy isn't likely to produce much offense from the third pairing, limiting his fantasy value to only the deepest of formats given his solid non-scoring stats.
