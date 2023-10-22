Roy recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Roy hasn't regularly seen power-play time this season, but he picked up some on a late manpower advantage in the third period. He's notched an assist in each of the last two games while also staying out of the penalty box in those contests. The 28-year-old defenseman has two helpers, 11 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-2 rating through five appearances, primarily playing on the second pairing.