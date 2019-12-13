Roy provided an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Roy's helper came on a Matt Luff goal in the first period as the Kings' lesser-known players combined to open the scoring. Over his last three games, Roy has a goal and three helpers. His assist Thursday got him to the 10-point threshold in his second NHL season. He's added 45 hits and 52 blocked shots this year -- if he can keep up the recent success, the 24-year-old could have some appeal in deeper formats.