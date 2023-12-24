Roy logged an assist and blocked five shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Roy snapped a seven-game point drought with the lone assist on Trevor Moore's second-period marker. This was Roy's first point at home since Nov. 9. The defenseman has been rather quiet this season, posting eight helpers, 54 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-8 rating through 30 appearances. He had a career-best 26 points last year, so his offense is likely to be limited even when he's at his most effective.