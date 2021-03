Roy notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Roy snapped an 11-game point drought with his helper on Matt Luff's game-tying goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Roy has struggled since suffering an upper-body injury versus the Wild on Jan. 28. He's been limited to four assists, 34 shots on net, 27 hits and 19 blocked shots in 18 appearances.