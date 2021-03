Roy notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Roy ended a three-game point drought with his helper on a Trevor Moore goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Roy is up to seven assists, 38 shots on goal, 33 hits and 30 blocked shots through 24 contests this year. His scoring rate is a bit too low to be viable in most fantasy formats.